Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Senate prepares to reconvene this week after a two-week recess.

In a statement on Sunday, Schumer’s spokesperson Justin Goodman said the senator is experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“Consistent with the CDC guidance, Leader Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely,” Goodman said in a statement. “Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues.”

“As we do every week, we will provide any updates to the Senate floor schedule as the week progresses,” Goodman added.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is still recovering from a broken hip and will also be absent from the Senate this week. His office announced the senator was discharged from the hospital last week after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Schumer’s positive test comes as BA.5, a new omicron subvariant, is now the most dominant strain in the U.S.

According to the New York Times tracker, More than 37,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with the daily average of new cases around 100,000.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to CDC data.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3551909-schumer-tests-positive-for-covid-as-senate-set-to-reconvene/