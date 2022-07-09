Articles

The Associated Press ran a fact check of a screenshot of a tweet circulating online that was purportedly written by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about Hillary Clinton, determining that the tweet was fake.

A screenshot shared online showed a tweet apparently posted by an account with the Twitter handle “@ShinzoAbe” that included a Google translation in English reading, “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.” It was purportedly written before Abe's death, on July 7 at 1:09 p.m.

The screenshot also shows a Twitter verified blue checkmark next to the user's name.

The AP determined the screenshot and its tweet were fake for several reasons. The Japanese text included in the screenshot of the tweet does not actually reference Clinton, Abe’s real Twitter account uses a different photo and account handle and the tweet is actually referencing a meme, the outlet reported.

The AP also noted that the typeface used in part of the screenshot of the tweet was different from that used on the social media platform, behind some of the words there is a little discoloration, there appears to be some stretching and pixelation of the Japanese characters and the screenshot is blurry.

Reuters also ran a fact check of the screenshot of the tweet and determined that the tweet did not actually come from the former Japanese prime minister.

The longtime Japanese leader was giving a campaign speech on Friday when he was killed by a gunman. A suspect was soon detained by police.

President Biden in a statement said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” and called the attack a “tragedy.”

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3551193-ap-runs-fact-check-on-fake-abe-tweet-about-clinton/