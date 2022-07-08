Crunch time for the Democratic agenda

Articles

Senate Democrats want to pass a downsized “Build Back Better” reconciliation package before the August recess despite a threat from Republican leader Mitch McConnell to hold up a bipartisan chip manufacturing and economic competitiveness bill in retaliation. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn examine the legislative options for what could be a chaotic and unpredictable July work session on Capitol Hill.

