On The Money — Why the Fed has little incentive to halt rate hikes 

Today’s jobs report exceeded expectations, but we’ll look at why the Federal Reserve has little reason to change course on raising interest rates to combat inflation. We’ll also get into the June jobs report, how staffing shortages loom large over the busy summer travel season and more.
The economy is giving the Federal Reserve little reason to shift its strategy of raising interest rates to lower inflation.
A Friday jobs report showed employment growth exceeding expectations in June despite rising recession fears and plunging consumer confidence. The U.S. gained 372,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department, beating the consensus estimates of economists by almost 100,000.
The background: After holding off on rate hikes as inflation rose in 2021, the Fed has sprinted to make up for its mistakes with a series of rapid increases over the past four months. The Fed has raised its baseline interest rate range by 1.5 percentage points since March, including by 0.75 percentage points in June alone.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top Fed officials say the bank will not stop raising rates until they see signs of inflation moving steadily toward their annual target of
2 percent. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 6.3 percent annually in May, more than three times higher than the bank’s ideal level.
JOBS JAMBOREE
Biden hails strong June jobs report, takes jab at Trump
President Biden on Friday hailed the June jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs, noting that there are more jobs in the U.S. than at any time under former President Trump.
“In the second quarter of this year, we created more jobs than in any quarter under any of my predecessors in the nearly 40 years before the pandemic,” Biden said in a statement. “We have more Americans working in the private sector today than any day during Donald Trump’s Presidency — more people than any time in our history.”
TRAVEL TROUBLE
Flight cancellations loom large over summer travel season
Airlines endured a better-than-expected Fourth of July holiday weekend, but staffing shortages and other root causes of flight disruptions continue to loom large over the busy summer travel season.
U.S. carriers canceled roughly 1,400 flights between Friday and Monday, according to data from flight analytics firm masFlight. The number is down from Memorial Day weekend and last month’s Juneteenth holiday, when U.S. airlines canceled more than 3,400 flights over four days.
PRIVACY CONCERNS
House Oversight opens probe into handling of reproductive health data
A House committee has launched an investigation into how companies are handling reproductive health data.
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) sent separate letters to personal health apps and data broker companies expressing their concerns.
The letters seek information on the potential misuse of sensitive, private data that could be used to invade the privacy of those seeking reproductive health care.
“In an era of unprecedented digital surveillance, the distribution of personal health data further threatens the health, safety, and privacy of people and health care providers across the country,” the letter said.
San Francisco-based food delivery company DoorDash formed a political action committee on Thursday, allowing it to directly donate to political campaigns and parties.
DoorDash’s new PAC, dubbed DashPAC, is the latest move by the company to grow its political footprint in Washington. It began growing its team of lobbyists in 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
