Dating sites operator Match halts some political donations after Roe ruling

Published on Friday, 08 July 2022

Match Group, which owns several dating sites and apps, including Hinge and Tinder, will suspend all political donations to both the Democratic and Republican attorneys general associations.

A source within Match Group confirmed the news to The Hill. This comes after the company received criticism over contributions to GOP attorneys general who supported the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the 50-year constitutional right to abortion last month.

The New York Times was the first to report that Match Group was suspending some political donations to the two organizations. The source within Match Group confirmed that was accurate but said all donations would be halted to both groups.

Last year, Match Group donated more than $100,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association, an organization that has supported restricting abortion access in states and worked to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Times. The company also donated more than $100,000 to the Democratic Attorneys General Association last year.

Since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, around half of all states have moved to restrict or ban access to abortion. Attorneys general are the top legal officials in their respective states and will enforce the laws on abortion.

Match Group has joined other large corporations in financially supporting women who would need to travel out of state to get an abortion. On Tinder, users can now update their profile to declare their support for abortion.

Match Group also owns dating sites OKCupid, PlentyofFish and OurTime.

