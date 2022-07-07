Nicki Minaj's huband sentenced to home confinement for failing to register as sex offender

Articles

Nicki Minaj's husband on Wednesday was sentenced to home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender by U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald, multiple outlets report.

Kenneth Petty, who the singer married in 2019, avoided jail time and will serve a year at-home sentence, followed by three years of probation, and will pay a $55,000 fine.

Petty's sentencing comes two years after he was arrested in 2021 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He previously served a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted rape steming from a 1994 incident, and is required to register himself upon moving to a new state, CBS News reports.

Jennifer Hough, Petty's accuser, came forward in September of 2021 with claims that people in Minaj's camp had attempted to persuade her into recanting her previous allegation in order to get Petty dropped from the state's sex offender list.

Hough said she and her family received Hough an "onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits."

