Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 21:02 Hits: 6

Adyen’s Sophia Goldberg joins Amias Gerety to answer the age old question: Are payments companies getting paid too much (or too little) for the value they provide?

More on fintech:

The post The ‘How’ of the global economy appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/the-how-of-the-global-economy/