On The Money — Capitol Hill braces for Big Tech showdown

Advocates for some of the biggest technology companies are scrambling to stop key legislation from moving before it’s too late. We’ll also look at growth in green jobs and deeper concerns among Americans about how Washington, D.C., is affecting the economy.
Lobbying both for and against legislation to crack down on U.S. tech giants is intensifying as the Senate enters a critical month for the antitrust bills.
All eyes are on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who will need to decide whether to prioritize measures to regulate Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta over other key bills prior to the August recess.
In an effort to run out the clock, Big Tech allies are warning Senate Democrats that their voters expect progress on other pressing issues entering November’s elections. Smaller companies that support the bills are making the case that regulating Big Tech is a winning midterm issue.
The background: July might be the last month for senators to consider the tech bills before they leave town in August. They likely wouldn’t make much progress on major legislation after the break, when lawmakers typically shift their attention to the November election.
Karl and Chris Mills Rodrigo have more here.
SAY IT AIN’T SO, JOE
Most in new poll say federal government’s actions hurting them financially
The majority of Americans say the actions of the federal government are hurting their family when it comes to their top financial concern, according to a new poll.
The Monmouth University poll found that 57 percent of respondents held this view, compared to between 34 percent and 47 percent in prior polls. Only 8 percent said that politicians in Washington have helped them.
SEEING GREEN
Renewable energy sector saw job growth in 2021: report
Despite a recent setback for regulators working to curb greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from the Department of Energy (DOE) found that in 2021, green energy jobs were on the rise.
The U.S. aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, meaning the country will prevent or take out the same amount of pollution from the atmosphere that it produces.
The Hill’s Gianna Melillo has more on this here.
‘ECON 101’
Oil industry group goes after Biden over high gas prices tweet
An oil industry group blasted a tweet from President Biden’s account over the weekend that called on “companies running gas stations” to lower their prices, saying the “intern” who penned the post should enroll in “Econ 101.”
The retort from the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, which has picked up 19,000 retweets and more than 90,000 likes, comes as the White House says it’s laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump. The president has backed a suspension of the federal gas tax and is considering opening up additional domestic drilling, though neither is expected to lower prices in the short term.
Read more here from The Hill’s Stephen Neukam.
Twitter filed a lawsuit against the Indian government on Tuesday, pushing back against orders to censor content on its platform.
The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court against the Union Government of India, listed Twitter Inc. as the petitioner.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
