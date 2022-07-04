These celebrities are 'canceling' July 4 over the Roe. v Wade repeal

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 23:56 Hits: 2

Multiple celebrities are protesting the Fourth of July this year in the wake of the bombshell Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had protected women's right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

Reality star mogul Kim Kardashian was one of those who took to social media to boycott America's birthday.

"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, women," read the post, which she reshared from another user.

Kardashian's mom and manager, Kris Jenner, and singer/actress Bette Midler also reshared the post to their social accounts.

Braunwyn Windham, a former cast member of the "Real Housewives" franchise, posted a photo in which she is dressed up in a costume from the hit show "The Handmaid's Tale," which details a fictional futuristic society in which women lack basic rights.

"It's July 4th. Not sure what to celebrate this year," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

In a photo shared to Twitter, actress Jessica Chastain posed with her middle fingers up.

"Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights," Chastain wrote.

Singer Katy Perry quoted her famous hit "Firework" to speak out on Twitter about Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"'Baby you’re a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," she wrote.

Padma Lakshmi, host of Bravo's "Top Chef," also slammed the decision.

"Not much to celebrate this 4th, I’m afraid," she wrote on Twitter.

She added, "No matter what, we’ll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace."

Protests both for and against abortion rights have broken out around the country since the high court voted to repeal Roe v. Wade last month.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3545854-these-celebrities-are-canceling-july-4-over-the-roe-v-wade-repeal/