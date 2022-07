Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 16:48 Hits: 0

The notable military figures were included among 17 individuals being granted the nation's highest civilian honor.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/07/01/navy-veteran-mccain-groundbreaking-air-force-general-among-medal-of-freedom-recipients/