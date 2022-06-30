The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It’s a small White House after all

The walls sure are thin in the West Wing.

That is just one takeaway from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

CQ Roll Call Editor-at-Large John T. Bennett, who covered the presidency of Donald Trump in sometimes very close quarters at the executive mansion, joins the podcast to discuss things you can overhear and see firsthand at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 

