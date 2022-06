Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 19:55 Hits: 1

Hyun Song Shin, economic adviser of the Bank for International Settlements, joins the show to talk about recent disruptions in crypto markets and the advantages of central bank digital currencies.

More on fintech:

The post BIS’s Hyun Song Shin on crypto, CBDCs, and designing money appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/biss-hyun-song-shin-on-crypto-cbdcs-and-designing-money/