White House to resume free public tours July 19

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 18:24 Hits: 4

The White House will resume a full operating schedule of free public tours of the complex on July 19, the Biden administration announced on Monday.

The tours will take place Tuesdays through Saturdays and be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The news of a full operating schedule follows the White House resuming free public tours on Fridays and Saturdays on April 15. Before that, White House tours had largely been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and can be requested through a constituent’s member of Congress or through congressional tour coordinators from the House or Senate.

Face coverings will be made available but for those who take the tours but will be optional. Additionally, the White House said it “reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance” and will be closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

The White House this year opened its gardens back up to public tours for the annual long weekend event that was canceled for two years. Tickets to the spring garden tours on April 9 and 10 on the South Grounds were also free and were distributed by the National Park Service.

