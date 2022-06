Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 13:32 Hits: 0

Officials are optimistic the sweeping veterans bill will be finalized by Congress sometime next month.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/burn-pits/2022/06/24/another-delay-for-major-veterans-toxic-exposure-legislation-but-lawmakers-insist-its-not-a-defeat/