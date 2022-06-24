Landmark collisions — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Another busy week on Capitol Hill concluded Friday with the passage of a major bipartisan gun violence reduction bill. But that action was overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s decision earlier that morning to overturn abortion rights protections under Roe v. Wade.

This week’s Congressional Hits and Misses includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressing the court’s decision, as well as some chords — and discords — of levity on the Hill.

