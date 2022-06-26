Articles

Singer Olivia Rodrigo used her performance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival over the weekend to slam the Supreme Court in the wake of the bombshell ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.

Taking the stage with fellow singer Lily Allen, the "Driver's License" performer denounced the 6-3 decision to strike down the 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

Rodrigo said she was "heartbroken," "devastated" and "terrified" over the ruling, adding, "so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Rodrigo joined Allen in singing her 2009 hit song titled "F*** You," dedicating it to the conservative members of the Supreme Court who showed they "don't give a s**t about freedom."

She added, "This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!"

Rodrigo condemned the leaked Supreme Court decision prior to it being finalized during a concert in Washington, D.C. last month.

"I hope we can use our voices to protect our rights to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get," she told the audience at the time.

Rodrigo's abortion rights activism comes a year after she visited the White House to promote youth COVID-19 vaccination.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3537720-olivia-rodrigo-slams-justices-over-abortion-ruling-at-festival-we-hate-you/