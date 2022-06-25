Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

Articles

Rage Against the Machine criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday and said it would be donating $475,000 to abortion rights groups.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the band said in a statement on Instagram.

“To date, our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois,” it added.

Rage Against the Machine is scheduled to play at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisc. on July 9 and the United Center in Chicago on July 11 and July 12.

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” the band wrote.

The development comes as the high court on Friday eliminated the 50-year precedent of a constitutional right to an abortion, sparking a mix of celebration among conservatives and anger and fear among Democrats.

After signing the bipartisan gun bill on Saturday, President Biden lamented that “I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions” after he was asked if the Supreme Court was broken.

Democrats have urged Biden to take executive action to protect abortion, calls of which were renewed by at least two senators on Saturday. The president has previously said he has been mulling executive action, though it is unclear what form that might take.

