This week's must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 17:30 Hits: 5

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7789398","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7789398%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Nzg5Mzk4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.QsOHytGnpxlkuXT6BMIBjhLIKSgsxLWCu1VwYxgCoZM","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7789398?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S%2BxeJAOZUS5PilfYFumWbloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7734931","title":"Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/1B4/ABE/1B4ABEF975046797C557C760F062B2F2_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b991e2443ba415a56e377d3abdb6bd69","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzM0OTMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.SFDPZ7uL_mE-JcisVD6MIGJyI-X5N0Z_BaHSRSSxLWA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7726143","title":"Conservative researcher says Texas social media law won't proliferate violence","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DAD/6C4/DAD6C428E9802521E417539CB27E784F_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=bcc0fda9a330de42fc0e9c806d0d1369","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI2MTQzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.nsQi8RiLcAaPBnuIIGipAuvZQvfU7gNVpjYZcZY2oEg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/rising"},{"mcpid":"7708222","title":"Pfizer, Moderna IN THE WORKS on Omicron vaccine","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/D2E/E3D/D2EE3D3F89C5A7453B551430185CC930.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9-KLYwgNxxO92WBIdkeBfZTWTKU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA4MjIyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.B1SKG-ceStpUA6nCXoVCdmccgwN8iDslbfN0lgc-caE","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7706528","title":"Watchdog group leader urges FEC to take action against liberal donor","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/BC2/8B4/BC28B49D28A66CBBFF55333080486BF2_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24a08d4194798349a672b21ba98c8147","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA2NTI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.ZjVxnrnbc7iKmsbhdcICLQIqUZUn6iJF_uA628aYG2M","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/rising"},{"mcpid":"7698327","title":"UC-Irvine scholar says Biden order redeploying troops to Somalia similar to existing military policy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/924/EB4/924EB4726307FB21B59A89353D7501A7_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6021ccdf338dfd53dcbae2049b6ca1c0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njk4MzI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.TFpJKiWV-l0uyvU-mxW3HqmDSEpvbaJPEGpX3UM6Lto","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7774550","title":"CA_JustEgg","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C2D/23C/C2D23CAAB925807FE9C8EFC20B4175D0_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=48ad57031a1c71ac75bd10570682ee32","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Nzc0NTUwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.BS1QHzplz1T9ZOZAruoMKfIcE6IAn3jdcFe7UK7u8n0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7691510","title":"Former FDA official says parents should have warned sooner of baby formula shortage","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/EB9/3E8/EB93E883C8CF777ED3ED06B7D165A01E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=855d40604d2bc000a9c649796da9a14c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjkxNTEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.geSdSToVyR1WOOGMMfdCZTE-Z9pkW_DDljpnbGCHk7k","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/rising"},{"mcpid":"7774554","title":"CA_Drones","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/661/97C/66197C8A256EE4B0ED7D0AF8F0BAE6C1_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a18fc0ff4f50e6d736beb9b7160c30d2","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Nzc0NTU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9._NDpnH4unCeSI3CZwmXGR6XPPuVtU9giYXyvK3Jd-rg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7686454","title":"Rolling Stone dubs Buffalo MASS SHOOTER A 'Mainstream Republican'","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/31E/145/31E1452F6D61F27CA9387DE274BA188E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OGhHYA2xmLlUIPOmtW6RDF8b_To","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njg2NDU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.F4wb3eLY5FS0I_1oa4vBhpn8gAXBGaRkTegvuz8N7Qo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681946","title":"Blind Spots Of The Republican Party Have SHIFTED To Democrats. Politicians Completely OUT OF TOUCH","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A98/ACE/A98ACE21DE95856761AFEB983B222946.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=56bvo9hKboBlsw-WfDxofQ70owU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTYxODYxOTV9.eFFvS1yl8jsKcFZHwmpbdF479P-bXMqZKpFy13eukDA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

This week on Capitol Hill was marked with a major ruling Friday from the Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned almost 50 years of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle joined pro-abortion and anti-abortion activists at the Supreme Court in response to the landmark ruling.

On Friday, the first major legislation to combat gun violence in nearly 30 years passed through Congress. The bipartisan legislation was a response to calls for action amid recent mass shootings including ones in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Watch the live video above for more can't-miss moments on Capitol Hill.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3537016-this-weeks-must-watch-moments-on-capitol-hill/