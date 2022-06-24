Energy Environment — Climate regulations could be next in court crosshairs

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7
The Supreme Court will soon rule on a major climate case. We'll look at some of the potential ramifications.
Also, a new study finds that air pollution may help predict peoples’ chances of dying from heart attack and stroke, and climate change is worsening wildfires.
This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
and
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Subscribe here.
Climate regulation could be the next Democratic priority in the Supreme Court’s crosshairs after a contentious ruling Friday that gutted abortion rights.
“The more tools the court takes away from the EPA, under the Clean Air Act to address greenhouse gas emissions, the harder it's going to be for the United States to do an effective job of contributing to the world's efforts to limit climate change,” said Robert Glicksman, an environmental law professor at George Washington University.
A refresher on the case: The court in February heard arguments focusing on the scope of the EPA’s powers to regulate climate change.
West Virginia has argued the EPA is limited to only setting restrictions on individual power plants. While it may sound technical, experts say the distinction could have major implications for how much planet-warming carbon dioxide ends up in the air.
“A broad interpretation of EPA power would set national standards based on the ‘best systems’ used by the most effective pollution-reducing power companies, requiring the same for all power plants," Buzbee said.
Read our full preview of the decision at TheHill.com this weekend.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS
A new study finds that environmental factors such as air pollution may help predict people’s chances of dying from conditions like heart attack and stroke.
How’d they get there? To arrive at these figures, researchers from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai combed through personal and environmental health data from 50,045 rural villagers in northeast Iran.
Using data from NASA alongside geographical information systems technologies, the researchers mapped out eight environmental risk factors across Golestan: fine particulate pollution; household cooking, heating and ventilation; proximity to traffic; distances from sites that perform coronary intervention; socioeconomics; population density; land type; and nighttime brightness.
The scientists determined which environmental factors posed the most threat by combining them into a single model and controlling for interactions between them, lead author Michael Hadley, a fellow in cardiology and incoming assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai, explained in a statement.
Read more from The Hill’s Sharon Udasin.
Federal officials say climate change is intensifying droughts, leading to wildfires far worse than experts or models have predicted.
Moore pointed to escalating climate conditions as the reason why an otherwise routine prescribed burn in New Mexico earlier this year escaped to ignite the largest wildfire in state history.
The Forest Service and most of the scientific community views prescribed burns as a key element in protecting the wildfire-dependent landscapes of the West from the most destructive conflagrations.
“The first year of the drought isn’t that bad, the forests still have some humidity and energy left,” said Marc Castellnou, a fire scientist in Spain’s Catalonia region who consults frequently on fires in the U.S. West.
Read more from The Hill’s Saul Elbein.
UPCOMING HEARINGS
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WHAT WE'RE READING
⛳️ Lighter click: The Hill's photos of the week
And finally, something offbeat and off-beat: Nnnnnope.
That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Energy & Environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you on Monday.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/3536651-energy-environment-climate-regulations-could-be-next-in-court-crosshairs/