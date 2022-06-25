DHS warns in memo of ‘likely’ violent extremism following Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: reports

Articles

The intelligence branch of the Department of Homeland Security warned officials on Friday of what it says is the likelihood of domestic violent extremism in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling that eliminates federal-level abortion protections, multiple news outlets reported.

The department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis reportedly sent a memo to law enforcement, private sector partners, first responders and others that was obtained by Axios and CNN.

The memo warned that government officials, including judges, were at the greatest risk of violent extremism following the Supreme Court’s decision, while noting that faith-based organizations and reproductive health care centers were also at risk, Axios noted.

With some states in the process of undergoing changes to abortion protections, the memo noted that states for multiple weeks could face threats of violent extremism, according to Axios.

“Americans’ freedom of speech and right to peacefully protest are fundamental Constitutional rights. Those rights do not extend to violence and other illegal activity,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

“DHS will continue working with our partners across every level of government to share timely information and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”

The department in a memo last month, which was first reported by Axios and obtained by The Hill, warned of violent threats following the publication of the leaked draft opinion indicating the court was poised to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. The memo said those threats were likely to continue and could grow in number.

Following that leak, some protested outside of the homes of some Supreme Court justices, which was criticized by Republicans and some Democrats.

Earlier this month, a man who told authorities he wanted to kill conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's home.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3536652-dhs-warns-in-memo-of-likely-violent-extremism-following-supreme-court-overturning-roe-v-wade-reports/