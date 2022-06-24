Trump takes victory lap after Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 18:26 Hits: 3

Former President Trump lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate federal-level abortion protections, touting the three conservative justices whom he appointed.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC, referring to Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“These major Victories prove that even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our Country, your Rights are being protected, the Country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to Save America!” he added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also praised the decision earlier today.

“Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” he said in a statement.

The decision by the high court was anticipated after a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling last month indicated that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The issue has galvanized Democrats, as some states had previously indicated they intended to roll back abortion access should the Supreme Court precedent be tossed.

Earlier this month, President Biden said he was mulling taking executive action over abortion protections. However, it is unclear if that executive action would withstand legal challenges.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3536264-trump-takes-victory-lap-after-supreme-courts-roe-v-wade-ruling/