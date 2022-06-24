The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol tours suspended for rest of day amid Supreme Court demonstrations

Tours of the Capitol have been suspended for the rest of Friday after the Supreme Court issued a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed protection for abortion rights federally. 

A public information officer for U.S. Capitol Police confirmed the suspension to The Hill as protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court, located across the street from the Capitol, to demonstrate in favor of or against the ruling.

Washington, D.C., police initiated “full departmental activation” through Tuesday in response to the demonstrations. 

Tours were previously suspended for much of the past two years as a result of safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and security concerns from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. 

President Biden called for all protests to stay peaceful and proceed without threats or intimidation in his comments responding to the court’s decision.

