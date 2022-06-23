Filmmaker says Trumps did not have editorial control over documentary

Articles

The filmmaker set to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol says the Trump family had not control over what would be contained in the documentary he was filming about the former president's campaign around the time of the riot.

"The Trumps did not request and were not granted any editorial control over the series," a legal representative for filmmaker Alex Holder wrote in a statement posted to Holder's social media on Thursday.

Holder told the Trumps "from the onset" of his work that he would be the one with editorial control over the project.

The director is expected to testify before the committee Thursday after providing the panel with never before seen raw footage from his work on the documentary series, which is slated to run on Discovery+ and is titled “Unprecedented."

In a trailer of the series, which published on Wednesday, Trump is seen saying, “I think I treat people well, unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war."

The filmmaker also captured the moment then-Vice President Pence was told that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wanted him to use the 25th Amendment against Trump.

In a subsequent clip posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, Holder showed footage of Trump stage managing the on-camera set up before an interview.

"The Trumps did not have editorial control," he said. "Full stop."

