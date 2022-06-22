The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CEO: Paramount+ won’t censor classic programs ‘with different sensibilities’

Paramount will not censor content that may be offensive in historic films and television shows on its streaming service, according to The Guardian.

In an interview with the news outlet, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said Paramount+, a subscription-based service soon available to U.K. households, will leave classic works as is.

"By definition, you have some things that were made in a different time and reflect different sensibilities," he told The Guardian.

Bakish added, "I don’t believe in censoring art that was made historically, that’s probably a mistake. It’s all on demand – you don’t have to watch anything you don’t want to."

Bakish's comments come as Paramount+, which has already been active in the U.S., is set to debut in the U.K. on Wednesday.

Other streaming services have also opted not to remove works with outdated content, including Disney+, which instead added content advisories to classic films depicting racist stereotypes. Among the films featuring these disclaimers are "Dumbo," "The Aristocats" and "Peter Pan."

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3532148-ceo-paramount-wont-censor-classic-programs-with-different-sensibilities/

