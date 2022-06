Articles

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists shout at each other with megaphones outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, June 21, as they wait for a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

