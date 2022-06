Articles

'Show me the evidence' : Bowers recalls Giuliani unable to show evidence of alleged election fraud

In questioning from Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at the Jan. 6 committee hearing, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers recalled Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani talking about election fraud: "We've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."

