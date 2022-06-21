Piers Morgan urges Republicans to 'dump' Trump for DeSantis

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:45 Hits: 3

Pundit Piers Morgan says the Republican Party should move on from former President Trump and focus on sending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to the White House in 2024.

"If you were scripting a perfect Republican presidential candidate, the list of preferred requirements would read something like DeSantis’ resume," Morgan wrote in an op-ed published this week in the New York Post. "And that’s before we get to his highly successful tenure as governor of Florida, where, whatever you think of him, DeSantis has indisputably proven himself to be a bold, fearless, combative and determined leader, earning him high approval ratings and the kind of national media attention that potential presidents get."

DeSantis, Morgan wrote, has "become Trump’s worst nightmare."

"The two men have publicly supported each other for years, but I confidently predict this mutual admiration society is about to fall apart big-time," the bombastic pundit said. "For if there’s one thing Trump can’t stomach more than people who don’t buy into his 'rigged election' bulls–t, it’s people who might threaten his chances of returning to the White House in 2024."

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has indicated if they plan to run for president in 2024, but both are widely expected to consider a bid for The White House.

Morgan, who was recently hired by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to host a show on its various streaming services and contribute regular columns, said DeSantis is "younger, fresher and more exciting" than Trump, who he described as "the aging, raging gorilla who’s become a whiny, democracy-defying bore."

Morgan and Trump have recently feuded, with the former president walking off in the middle of an interview with the host after he had been challenged on his unsupported claims of a "rigged" election in 2020, which he lost. Trump's team subsequently argued Morgan deceptively edited footage of the altercation.

"The game’s up for The Donald, who opened his political career STRONG but who’s now 'died.' It’s time Republicans put their faith in The Ronald," Morgan wrote in his column.

Read more https://thehill.com/media/3531262-piers-morgan-urges-republicans-to-dump-trump-for-desantis/