The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

The select committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection dominated the news in the Capitol as the upcoming Supreme Court decision expected to overturn Roe v. Wade still hangs over Washington. Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the events in and around the Capitol this week.

Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Video of 2020 Arizona election results are displayed during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Monday. Appearing from left, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., staff counsel Amanda Wick, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., arrives in the Capitol on the Senate subway on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., left, gives a tour of the Capitol to country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022A tour group stops to take photos as they arrive in the Capitol Rotunda on Flag Day Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., talks with reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks outside the Capitol on Wednesday at a news conference on the trials of suspects in the Jan. 6 attack. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks Thursday during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly new conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., walks down the House steps of the Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., left, and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, arrive before the start of the Jan. 6 select committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone listens during the Jan. 6 committee hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday. Behind Fanone are D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges and Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/06/17/photos-of-the-week-ending-june-17-2022/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version