Photos of the week ending June 17, 2022

The select committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection dominated the news in the Capitol as the upcoming Supreme Court decision expected to overturn Roe v. Wade still hangs over Washington. Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the events in and around the Capitol this week.Video of 2020 Arizona election results are displayed during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Monday. Appearing from left, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., staff counsel Amanda Wick, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., arrives in the Capitol on the Senate subway on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., left, gives a tour of the Capitol to country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A tour group stops to take photos as they arrive in the Capitol Rotunda on Flag Day Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., talks with reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks outside the Capitol on Wednesday at a news conference on the trials of suspects in the Jan. 6 attack. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks Thursday during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly new conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., walks down the House steps of the Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., left, and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, arrive before the start of the Jan. 6 select committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone listens during the Jan. 6 committee hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday. Behind Fanone are D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges and Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
