Happy ‘Bloomsday’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Both chambers were busy this week, with markups of appropriations bills taking up most of everyone’s time. This week’s Hits and Misses sees a fracas in the House Natural Resources Committee, some “confusing and complex” amendments in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing, Rep. Richard E. Neal acknowledging the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s “Ulysses” on the House floor, and more.

