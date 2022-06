Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 17:48 Hits: 0

A bipartisan Senate defense authorization bill upped the ante on defense spending for the coming fiscal year. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn explain the new battle lines over defense spending that could stall appropriations.

Show Notes:

The post Defense spending battle lines appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/defense-spending-battle-lines/