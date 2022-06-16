Fourteen markets ban screenings of Pixar's 'Lightyear' over same-sex relationship

Articles

Fourteen markets in majority-Muslim countries or territories have reportedly banned theatrical showings of Pixar’s “Lightyear” for its depiction of a same-sex relationship.

Disney, which owns Pixar, told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday it had declined to edit the film to remove scenes including a kiss between two married female characters.

The United Arab Emirates banned the film on Monday. The country is joined by Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, the Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to the Journal.

Disney is launching its streaming service, dubbed Disney+, in a number of the countries this summer, but it was unclear if “Lightyear” would be available on the platform in those markets.

The film also appears unlikely to open in China, Reuters reported.

The United Arab Emirates’ Media Regulatory Office said on Monday it was banning the film’s showing to ensure “safety” according to the “appropriate age classification," adding that it violated "the country’s media content standards."

The announcement came after a social media campaign calling for the film’s ban in the country caught the attention of conservative Emiratis.

The Hill has reached out to Disney for comment.

“Lightyear” is being released in the United States on Friday.

The film, a spin-off of the “Toy Story” series, stars Chris Evans as the voice for main character Buzz Lightyear.

In one scene, Buzz's best friend Alisha Hawthorne, who is voiced by Uzo Aduba, kisses her same-sex partner.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/3525658-fourteen-markets-ban-screenings-of-pixars-lightyear-over-same-sex-relationship/