Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Crime novelist James Patterson issued an apology Tuesday after making a previous claim that older white male writers having difficulties booking work are victims of racism.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times published this week, Patterson said the phenomenon of white males not being able to get writing gigs represented "just another form of racism."

"What’s that all about?" Patterson added, according to the New York Times. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males."

The 75-year-old later backtracked his comments in a Facebook post, saying he supports diversity in the writing industry.

"I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism," he wrote.

Patterson added, "I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere."

In the article from the Times, the longtime writer also condemned his publisher's 2020 decision to drop Woody Allen’s memoir over sexual assault allegations.

"I hated that," Patterson said in the piece, according to the Washington Post. "He has the right to tell his own story."

Patterson's comments come days after he released his new memoir, "James Patterson by James Patterson."

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3523982-james-patterson-apologizes-for-saying-white-authors-face-form-of-racism/