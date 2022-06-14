DCCC designates four more members for special protection

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
Now that redistricting and recent primaries have given shape to the battlefield for the nation’s competitive House races, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday is adding four incumbents to its Frontline incumbent-protection program.
The House Democrats’ campaign arm is also putting an additional 11 candidates in its Red to Blue program, which highlights races pivotal to helping the party keep control of the House after this year’s midterm elections. The DCCC shared the details first with CQ Roll Call.
The DCCC’s executive director, Tim Persico, told CQ Roll Call that Frontline and Red to Blue candidates get the campaign arm’s “undivided attention,” including help with their field programs, among other things.
Redistricting made four incumbent Democrats more vulnerable, and the Frontline additions are a reflection of that: Reps. David Trone in Maryland’s 6th District, Ann McLane Kuster in New Hampshire’s 2nd District, Teresa Leger Fernandez in New Mexico’s 3rd District and Frank J. Mrvan in Indiana’s 1st District. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates all four races as Likely Democratic.
The additions highlight how much the political landscape has changed since 2020. Among the districts of the four new Frontline members, Mrvan’s, as configured after redistricting, would have had the smallest winning margin for President Joe Biden, at 8 points. Biden would have won Kuster’s district by 9 points, Trone’s by 10 and Leger Fernandez’s by almost 11. Yet they each are slated to get extra help from the DCCC, along with 33 other House Democrats previously named as Frontline members.
“Democrats have a deep bench of talented, committed, and fired-up public servants who have a record of service and accomplishment that voters across the country deserve fighting for their families in Washington,” DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement. “Extremist MAGA Republicans’ disastrous agenda for America is on the ballot this November and voters are going to reject it.”
The DCCC also expanded the Red to Blue program. Typically for Democrats who are challenging GOP members, or running in districts currently held by Republicans, the program now includes some Democratic candidates who are running in open seats that are currently held by Democrats, especially if redistricting shifted the seat’s partisan lean.
The 11 new candidates in Red to Blue are:
Some of the GOP candidates, Persico said, have ethical baggage or, in Smith’s case, supported overturning the 2020 presidential election.
“Even if the political environment is tough for Democrats, I don’t see voters picking somebody like Sandy Smith,” Persico added.
