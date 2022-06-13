2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

Articles

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning.

Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired.

One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming.

Once there, police said officers found an unresponsive 34-year-old man near the door. He was transported with gunshot wounds to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The Lake County Indiana coroner identified the man as Jonte Dorsey of Joliet, Illinois

Police said officers also found an unresponsive 26-year-old woman inside the club. She was also transported to the hospital. She was late pronounced dead, police said. The Lake County Indiana coroner identified her as Jah’Nice Quinn of Merrillville, Indiana.

Police said a third person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three additional people were also shot and appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

In 2017 police responded to a fatal shooting for a club located at the same address.

Some who live nearby say since then the gunshots ring out regularly on the weekends. They want to see the establishment shut down for good.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

