Andrew Giuliani forced to join GOP debate remotely because he's unvaccinated

Published on Monday, 13 June 2022

Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani will have to participate in Monday's primary debate virtually due to refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, railed against vaccine mandates during a press conference Sunday outside of the offices of CBS-TV, the network broadcasting the upcoming debate.

Giuliani claimed he was previously told a day-of negative COVID test would suffice, and that he agreed to those terms. About 72 hours prior to the debate, however, he said he was told he would need to upload proof of vaccination to attend in person.

"I choose very clearly that I was not going to get the shot," he said, adding that he did not believe anyone should have to disclose their vaccination status.

"I don’t think that’s something that even someone who has chosen to get the shot should have to do, from a constitutional standpoint," he said.

Giuliani, who claims he has natural immunity against the coronavirus, said he will participate in the debate virtually.

In a statement to the Associated Press, CBS-TV said visitors to its broadcast center are required to be vaccinated.

"Any candidate who doesn’t meet this requirement is encouraged to participate in Monday’s debate remotely," the statement reportedly said.

"We look forward to providing the opportunity Monday night for the Republican candidates to share their views on matters of importance to the residents of New York State."

Giuliani has railed against COVID-19 mandates throughout his campaign, and has vowed to restore jobs to those who lost them for refusing to get vaccinated.

"As your future governor, what I will do on day one is throw all of these mandates in the dust bin of history," he said.

Other candidates expected to join Monday's debate include Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson, a corporate turnaround expert.

Zeldin, who has the backing of the state's GOP, tweeted on Sunday: "No COVID vaccine mandate at all should exist in any way, shape, or form on anyone."

