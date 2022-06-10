Photos of the week ending June 10, 2022

Articles

The D-Day anniversary, a moose, Seersucker Thursday and the Jan. 6 hearing made for a busy week in Washington. Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Harry F. Miller, a World War II veteran who served in the Battle of the Bulge with the 740th Tank Battalion, greets Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Gebo, a bugler with the U.S. Army Band, during the ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of D-Day at the National World War II Memorial on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords poses for a photo Tuesday on the National Mall at a memorial to remember victims of gun violence, where members of Congress called for action on gun safety legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Staffers from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen ’s office help unload Marty the Moose from a Hart Building freight elevator on Tuesday. The moose was part of the New Hampshire State Society’s “Experience New Hampshire” event Wednesday evening in the Kennedy Caucus Room to showcase products from the state. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi poses for a photo on Wednesday during a rally at Union Square with Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and gun safety advocates to call for congressional action on the issue in the wake of recent mass shootings across the United States. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former Maryland Democratic Sen. Barbara Mikulski, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar , participate in the ceremony to name rooms on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol after Mikulski and the late former Sen. Margaret Chase Smith on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Greg Pence is seen in front of an enlarged poster depicting former President Donald Trump as the Indiana Republican, brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, talks Thursday with a school group at the House steps. The poster is being held up by a man (not pictured) in the background. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)From left, Sens. Raphael Warnock Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith wait for colleagues Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito to arrive for the annual Seersucker Thursday group photo in the Capitol’s Ohio Clock Corridor on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Members of the public wait outside the Cannon House Office Building to attend the House Jan. 6 select committee’s hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush waits to enter Thursday’s Jan. 6 panel hearing at the Cannon Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Cindy Shelofsky watches the prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearing at an outside viewing party next to the Robert A. Taft Memorial in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, left, and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested prepare to testify during the Jan. 6 committee hearing inside the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards speaks with members of the House Jan. 6 panel at the conclusion of Thursday night’s hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

