Trump says Ivanka was 'checked out' following Jan. 6 public hearing

Published on Friday, 10 June 2022

Former President Trump knocked Ivanka Trump, his daughter and former White House adviser, after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot included part of her testimony at its first public hearing Thursday night.

A short clip of Ivanka Trump was shown during the hearing, during which she was asked about former Attorney General William Barr's assessment that the 2020 presidential election wasn't stolen.

Donald Trump himself has long claimed that the election was "rigged" and tainted by widespread voter fraud. Barr as well as state and federal elections officials have said that there was no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud.

"It affected my perspective," Ivanka Trump said in the video when asked if Barr's comments impacted her view of what happened in the election. "I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was said."

On Friday, the former president said that his daughter was "checked out" in the days following the 2020 election, adding that she did not "study" the election results as he did.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The House select committee sought to demonstrate in their televised hearing that the elder Trump's scheme to retain power and refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election led to the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

The hearing incorporated testimony and never-before-seen video footage from the day of the Capitol attack to lay the blame for Jan. 6 squarely with Trump.

“All Americans should keep this fact in mind: On the morning of Jan. 6, President Trump’s intention was to remain president of the United States despite the lawful outcome of the 2020 election and in violation of his constitutional obligation to relinquish power,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the select committee, stated during the hearing.

