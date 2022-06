Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 14:05 Hits: 1

The accusation was among multiple findings from the panel charged with investigating the lead-up and response to the attempted insurrection.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/06/10/pence-not-trump-asked-guard-troops-to-help-defend-capitol-on-jan-6-panel-says/