Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 15:08 Hits: 2

Democratic lawmakers have already been pushing for military leaders to ensure access to abortion services for troops stationed in states hoping to outlaw the procedure.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/06/10/military-abortion-options-expected-to-be-debated-in-annual-defense-bill-process/