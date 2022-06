Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:25 Hits: 2

House appropriators are about to begin their markups of fiscal 2023 spending bills after taking a shortcut on a budget blueprint. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak outline what lies ahead for appropriators and assess the latest effort to resurrect a “Build Back Better” reconciliation package.

Show Notes:

The post Appropriations kickoff appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/appropriations-kickoff/