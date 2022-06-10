The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Everybody hates Congress’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Summer is nearly here, but Capitol Hill this week was focused on the winter of our discontent — Jan. 6, specifically —  as the House select committee investigating it prepared for its first hearing on Thursday. But it wasn’t all gloom and doom, with Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey and California Rep. Ro Khanna wagering on the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy comparing gas prices and cocaine, President Joe Biden chatting it up with Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

The post ‘Everybody hates Congress’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/06/10/everybody-hates-congress-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version