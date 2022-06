Articles

Michael Fanone has low confidence Jan. 6 hearings will bring change

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone was beaten unconscious by rioters at the Capitol on January 6. Before entering the hearing, Fanone expressed low confidence that the Jan. 6 committee hearings will move the needle in the country.

