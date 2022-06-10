On The Money — Inflation worse than expected

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7
Prices rose at an even faster rate in May. We’ll also look at where inflation hit the hardest last month, President Biden’s fighting words with big oil, and a stock selloff.
But first, see why sriracha sauce might be the next product in short supply.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
,
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
and
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
. Subscribe here.
Consumer prices growth spiked in May as another surge in oil prices spurred inflation higher across the U.S. economy, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
“Inflation is hitting not only the volatile food and energy categories, which themselves look to persist at high levels, especially food, but has moved deeply into services and shelter costs, while remaining high in goods categories we thought were cooling off,” said Robert Frick, chief corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, in a Friday analysis.
Sylvan breaks it down here.
DRILLING DOWN
Biden bashes big oil: ‘Exxon made more money than God this year’
President Biden on Friday called out Exxon for raking in large profits while addressing high inflation and calling on Congress to act to tackle it.
“Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this year? This quarter? Exxon made more money than God this year,” he said in remarks at the Port of Los Angeles. “Exxon, start investing. Start paying your taxes.”
He said nine major ocean line shipping companies, which make up three consortiums, have raised their prices by as much as 1,000 percent, and Biden called on Congress to crack down on these corporations.
“Every once in a while something you learn makes you viscerally angry, like if you had the person in front of you, you’d want to pop them,” he said, referring to the corporations.
“Let those nine foreign shippers understand, the ripoff is over,” he said.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more here.
Stock markets fell sharply Friday on news that inflation is continuing to rise, hitting a 40-year year high of 8.6 percent.
Tobias Burns has more here.
NO TEST NEEDED
CDC drops testing requirement for international flights
The Biden administration on Friday announced that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will no longer require international U.S.-bound travelers to show a negative COVID-19 test as of Sunday.
The CDC said that the requirement is no longer necessary at this time thanks to the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments.
The decision follows a lobbying blitz by travel and tourism interests, which have pressed the White House for months to lift the requirement through a series of meetings, letters and opinion pieces.
They argued that the rule was hurting demand for travel and noted that other countries, such as the United Kingdom and France, had already dropped similar restrictions.
Karl has more here.
Inflation is on the rise, putting a pinch on consumers, unnerving Wall Street and creating heavy political headwinds for President Biden and Democrats in this fall’s midterm elections.
Prices spiked again in May as another surge in oil prices helped force the consumer price index (CPI) up 1 percent for the month and 8.6 percent over the 12-month stretch ending in May, according to the Labor Department.
Here’s our list of some of the items that rose the most from May 2021 to May 2022.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
AND FINALLY: Check out The Hill's photos of the week.
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3519659-on-the-money-inflation-worse-than-expected/