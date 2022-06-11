Trump backs Katie Britt against Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate primary runoff

Articles

Former President Trump announced late Friday that he would be backing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt against Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the GOP primary runoff, less than three months after withdrawing his endorsement from the congressman.

In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump doubled down on previous rhetoric he used when he withdrew his endorsement from Brooks several months ago, again calling him “woke” and lamenting his push to move on from the last presidential election — an election Trump has baselessly claimed was stolen from him.

“He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him!” Trump claimed.

“Katie Strongly Supports our under siege Second Amendment, Stands Up for Parental Rights, and Will Fight for our Military, our Vets, and Election Integrity. Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down,” he added.

Not long after Trump issued his endorsement, Britt touted it on Twitter.

“President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians. In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come. #alsen,” Britt tweeted, including a link to a story about Trump’s endorsement.

Trump’s endorsement comes less than two weeks before voters will head back to the polls to weigh in on the Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff after neither candidate was able to clench at least half of the vote.

Brooks, who had upset the former president last year by suggesting people move on from the 2020 election, lost his endorsement from Trump in March. But the Alabama Republican has since campaigned to win back the former president's support.

