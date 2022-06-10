Articles

Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said a clip played by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol during its public hearing Thursday was incomplete.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) introduced a clip of Miller testifying to the committee at a prior time in which Miller described a call that took place a few days after the election between former President Trump and Matt Oczkowski, a campaign data expert. Oczkowski told Trump on the call he was going to lose the election based on the election returns, Miller testified.

Miller tweeted during the hearing that following the testimony shown in the clip, he had told the committee that "it was safe to say" Trump disagreed with Oczkowski’s analysis.

Miller claimed he had said Trump disagreed with the analysis because he believed Oczkowski was only looking at the data and not factoring in the Trump campaign potentially winning its legal challenges over its baseless claims of voter fraud.

"He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity ... issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring," Miller recalled telling the panel.

Cheney also showed a clip of Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon testifying that he told then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows "in mid-to-late November” that his team did not find significant evidence of voter fraud that could change the results of any state in the election.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/house/3518494-former-trump-spokesman-says-clip-jan-6-committee-aired-is-incomplete/