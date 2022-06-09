Scott releases updated policy agenda following chilly reception

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 18:51 Hits: 5

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Thursday backed off his proposal to require low-income Americans to pay some income tax, a plan that earned bipartisan blowback.

The plan released Thursday, dubbed "Rescue America 2.0" would require “able-bodied Americans under 60” to work and pay taxes, according to Scott, who released a video outlining an updated tax proposal within the agenda.

The revised plan was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Scott's initial plan said that “all Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” though he noted that those who were not "able-bodied" and seniors would not be subject to the requirement.

In Scott’s video outlining how the revised proposal would work, the Florida Republican noted there had been “some confusion that arose from one of the points in the plan.”

“One of the 28 planks in this plan was poorly worded and enabled the establishment from both parties in Washington to twist it,” Scott said in the video, adding later that “I'm changing that plank to clearly state my intention,” Scott said.

“What I was trying to say is that every American needs to pull their weight. Every able-bodied American who can work, should work, so that we're all in this together. If everyone pitches in, our country would be far stronger than it is today, both economically and morally.”

Scott also made clear earlier this year that he spoke only for himself and not the party in releasing the proposal.

But his position as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP's campaign arm, made the proposal easy fodder for Democrats eager to use it against his party.

It also sparked tension with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was eager to keep voters' focus on Democrats' issues heading into the midterms.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda,” McConnell said in early March.

Scott is considered a possible 2024 presidential contender should former President Trump decide not to run for another term.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/senate/3517739-scott-releases-updated-policy-agenda-following-chilly-reception/