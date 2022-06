Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 19:00 Hits: 6

President Biden will deliver remarks at the Ninth Summit of the Americas Thursday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Watch the video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/3517152-watch-live-biden-delivers-remarks-at-the-summit-of-americas/