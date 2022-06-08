Haitian Special Olympics delegation members missing in Florida, officials say

Articles

Six people from the Haitian delegation of the Special Olympics are missing in Florida, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that six men were missing, all of whom are members of Haiti’s delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play,” the post said, asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

The missing people include Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 18, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24, and Oriol Jean, 18.

"The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability," the Special Olympics said in a statement to CNN.

The men were in the U.S. for a soccer competition and were last seen on June 6 in Kissimmee, Fla., around 2:30 p.m. They had turned in their room keys but left behind their belongings, the sheriff’s office added.

"The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement's efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons," the statement added.

The Hill has reached out to the Special Olympics for comment.

