Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 17:04 Hits: 1

Mary Ellen Iskenderian, the CEO of Women’s World Banking, talks about her new book and the opportunities and challenges facing women entrepreneurs in developing countries.

More on fintech:

The post There’s Nothing Micro About a Billion Women: Mary Iskenderian on Microfinance appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/theres-nothing-micro-about-a-billion-women-mary-iskenderian-on-microfinance/