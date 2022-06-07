Schumer calls Fox News 'cowardly' for not airing Jan. 6 hearing

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 18:50 Hits: 9

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday blasted Fox News as “cowardly” for deciding not to televise the highly anticipated prime-time hearing later this week by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Few things obstruct the American people from hearing the truth more than Fox News’s cowardly decision not to broadcast Thursday's hearing,” he said at a press conference after the weekly Senate lunch.

Schumer argued the conservative cable news channel has an “obligation” to inform its viewers about the findings of the House select committee that has been investigating the storming of the Capitol last year by a mob of former President Trump's supporters.

“After all of the false facts that Fox News has allowed to be put on the air by its commentators and everyone else, they have an obligation to show the true facts by allowing the hearing to be seen by their listeners,” he said.

Schumer’s comments alluded to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary, Patriot Purge, that falsely characterized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a false-flag operation designed to “purge” Trump voters in a new war on domestic terrorism.

The special characterized the rioters as “political prisoners” facing excessive punishment.

The House committee will hold its first hearing at 8 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday, capping 11 months of work and hundreds of interviews.

Other national networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MNBC, plan to carry the hearing.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 panel, said this week that the committee has found evidence showing that Trump’s actions before the attack on the Capitol went beyond inciting the crowd.

“The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6,” he told Washington Post Live.

Updated: 3:18 p.m.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/senate/3514807-schumer-calls-fox-news-cowardly-for-not-airing-jan-6-hearing/